Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Gallardo Ultimate Practical Exotic Gallardoguy1 , 11/24/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination! Report Abuse

A Beautiful Execution Giovanni , 02/18/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned. In the past, I have owned and driven many cars, but it had always been my dream to own a Lamborghini, and now I can drive it. Incredible handling, tight steering, and the interior is as nice as any other car Audi has built- not something you see very often in a car of this prestige. No doubt, it's an expensive toy, but for a car enthusiast it is easily worth it, even if you are concerned you can't afford it. The design is beautiful... the trasmission is perfect... honestly, there is nothing else like it. Report Abuse

My car of my dreams alex allan , 06/17/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When driving this car there is not another thing you can think about apart from pure driving pleasure. If you have got the money to afford a car like this there is not anything to compare it with. If you want a pure sports car with pure power, this is the one you are looking for. The lamborghini gallardo is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Report Abuse