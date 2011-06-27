Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Consumer Reviews

Millennium Lambo Tony , 11/11/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster. Report Abuse

josh's diablo diablo boy , 05/22/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful car has great performance but it is often hard to find parts for. it has great style in both the int/exterior but it is not all that comfortable to ride in. not worth the price to me.

SWWWWWEEEEEETTTTT Lauren Harward , 03/05/2002 1 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the sweetest car that i have ever driven in my life

this car kicks wiebeless , 03/11/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful overall the car handles and feels great! i love the color schemes and the interior design. performance is also an awesome feature(great for street racing) wiebeless