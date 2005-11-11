Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Diablo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT
    used

    2001 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $219,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lamborghini Diablo searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Diablo
  4. Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo

Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Diablo

Read recent reviews for the Lamborghini Diablo
Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Millennium Lambo
Tony,11/11/2005
I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lamborghini
Diablo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
Drivetrain
to

Related Lamborghini Diablo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings