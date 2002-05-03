Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo
- All-wheel-drive grip, obscene performance, exclusivity.
I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster.
car has great performance but it is often hard to find parts for. it has great style in both the int/exterior but it is not all that comfortable to ride in. not worth the price to me.
This is the sweetest car that i have ever driven in my life
overall the car handles and feels great! i love the color schemes and the interior design. performance is also an awesome feature(great for street racing) wiebeless
|6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD
6.0L 12cyl 5M
|MPG
|9 city / 12 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|550 hp @ 7100 rpm
The least-expensive 2001 Lamborghini Diablo is the 2001 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $294,900.
- 6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl 5M) which starts at $294,900
The Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo is offered in the following submodels: Diablo Coupe. Available styles include 6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl 5M).
