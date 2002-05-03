  1. Home
2001 Lamborghini Diablo

2001 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT 2dr Coupe
(5)

Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • All-wheel-drive grip, obscene performance, exclusivity.

An absolute head-turner that has a hard time functioning in the real world.

Vehicle overview

Last year was supposed to have been the final year for the Diablo, which debuted back in 1990 as a replacement for the Countach. But with its replacement not yet ready, the Diablo remains on sale for 2001.

Lamborghini started their mid-engine, V12 supercar onslaught with the lovely Miura, which debuted in 1967. With flowing, sensuous contours and a 350-horse V12, the Miura was a hit among the jet-setters of the late 1960's and early 1970's.

After the Miura came the Countach, in 1974. Looking more like an earth-bound spaceship than a sports car, the Countach became even more outlandish as the years went on, as all manner of spoilers, wheel flares and strakes festooned the originally pure body.

Introduced in 1990 as a replacement for the Countach, the Diablo (Spanish for "Devil") has always been a rather brutal machine that offered electrifying response but little in the way of comfort. Upgrades to the cockpit were made last year, however. The footwells were widened, the climate control system revised for easier use and more cooling capacity and the seats revamped. For years Lambos had seats with fixed backrests, meaning you couldn't recline the seatback at all. Now the seats not only have adjustable backrests, they also boast more support for comfort and to hold one in place while unraveling a twisty mountain road.

Mechanical refinements made last year got more thrust out of the V12. The engine size was increased from 5.7- to 6.0-liters, a lighter crankshaft and titanium connecting rods were employed, and a smarter engine-control system installed. The net result is a stupendous output of 543 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. For those who may actually care, fuel mileage ratings stand at 10 mpg/city and 13mpg/highway.

Gearchanges for the five-speed manual tranny are made via a hefty, gated shifter. In Lamborghini tradition, the Diablo is fitted with some of the biggest tires ever seen on a vehicle short of Fred Flintstone's prehistoric ride. Wrapped around the Diablo's 18-inch alloys are235/40 front and 335/35 rear Pirelli P-Zeros. An all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 28 percent of the engine's power to the front wheels has the formidable task of keeping this kinetic frenzy under control.

A mid-4 second zero-to-60 time, 12-second quarter mile and over 200 mph of top end guarantee that nothing short of an F-16 ride will come close to the thrill that this car, a skilled driver and a wide open road can provide. However, for use in the real world, the Diablo is a bit of a handful.

2001 Highlights

Nothing. The devil hangs around for another year, as its replacement's debut is delayed by parent company Audi.
Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lamborghini Diablo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Millennium Lambo
Tony,

I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster.

4.5 out of 5 stars, josh's diablo
diablo boy,

car has great performance but it is often hard to find parts for. it has great style in both the int/exterior but it is not all that comfortable to ride in. not worth the price to me.

5 out of 5 stars, SWWWWWEEEEEETTTTT
Lauren Harward,

This is the sweetest car that i have ever driven in my life

5 out of 5 stars, this car kicks
wiebeless,

overall the car handles and feels great! i love the color schemes and the interior design. performance is also an awesome feature(great for street racing) wiebeless

Used Years for Lamborghini Diablo
2001

Features & Specs

6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
6.0 VT 2dr Coupe AWD
6.0L 12cyl 5M
MPG 9 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
550 hp @ 7100 rpm
Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Overview

