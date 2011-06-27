  1. Home
Used 2005 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,700
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/361.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,700
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,700
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,700
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3521 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.5 degrees
Maximum payload1162 lbs.
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length171.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Silver
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Volcanic Red
  • Smart Blue
  • Smokey Brown
  • Satin Silver
  • Natural Olive
  • Clear White
  • Royal Jade Green
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/60R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
