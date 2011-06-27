  1. Home
Used 2009 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
Jill, 05/24/2009
Just bought my first Kia. Usually as a workhorse we go with Hyundai (same company now) Love the Spectra5. The dealer was easy to work with, and after 40 years of buying cars, I had a good experience. I would recommend the buying experience alone, but the car also.

MY NEW "BABY"'S FIRST YEAR

THEGOLDENKIA, 07/22/2009
This was my first ever new off the show room floor car. in years past I averaged only 9,000 miles a year driving. I've put over 15,000 on my Kia in its first year. the Mileage is great1 i'm getting from 28 to 30MPG combined city and freeway. I commute 15 miles each way to work, mostly freeway. good power, great profile in the looks dept. interior is well thought out and the engine compartment is not all crowded and packed. you can see where everything is! I will drive this car when I'm on call for work on the weekends rather than one of our beat up company vehicles.

First but not last Kia

NCjp, 03/15/2009
I have waited to write this for a few months because everyone loves their new car in the first couple of weeks. Four months later still finding that I love to drive this car. The styling of the Spectra 5 sticks out from others. Very affordable to operate and the features for the money are great. Never looked at a KIA before this purchase but will look there first for the next one.

The new hot hatch

Robert E. Burton, 10/23/2008
I have personally been watching this car for 3 years. I'm glad I waited to buy after the 2008 model year. Kia has improved the styling tremendously by getting rid of a lot of the plastic skirting. This car has a clean appearance. The five spoke wheels are a plus over the old eight spoke alloys. This car is a hoot to drive, especially with the stick. The engine has good low end torque. Regardless of what you read or hear about this car, I say if you're interested go test drive one. Personally I see me driving this car for more than 100,000 miles.

