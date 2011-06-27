Used 2008 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews
2008 Kia Spectra5 SX
The Spectra5 is a very fun spunky car that can't quite out-accelerate other like makes, at higher speeds it dominates. Turning and cornering is exceptional, sound system is lacking in quality, but replacing the door speakers makes a world of difference. Controls are very functional and convenient, construction is solid. After market accessories are limited, but that's to be expected with a new vehicle. Not fond of the fact that the glovebox doesn't lock. When rear seats are folded down though, all kinds of rear space. I can't say enough good things about this car.
Bye Bye Kia
Well, I owned this car for 11 months and totaled it a couple weeks ago. Overall I enjoyed the Spectra5, and it did pretty well with a rear collision at 50 mph. Pushed me into another car, so both the front and back ends got it, but neither crumpled that far. Safety-wise it did pretty good. The driver seat during the collision slid to the back and put me into a reclining position. Strange, but not a serious fault in my opinion. So, good on safety, brakes stopped me, but the Civic behind me... not so much.
First and Last Kia
If you use the stereo aux with a satellite radio or charging ipod there is a very noticeable alternator whine. The dealer had it twice, now claims that's the way it's supposed to work. If you are going to have a convenience feature it should work properly. As annoying as this is the real clincher is that the parking lights will go on by themselves in the middle of the night for no reason, draining the battery. I'm not the only one with this. Search Kia forums and you will find many with the same issue. Kia claims a new BCM will fix it, but it hasn't corrected mine. Then there's the goofy shift points, but there's not enough room to list all of my complaints. Dealer is awful too.
Unresolved Problems
I purchased the Spectra5 for gas mileage reasons and it was a cute car. It was great for the first 4.5 months - consistently 30 to 35mpg and the car was so quiet stopped or running. After that I get 15 to 20mpg with no changes to driving habits, route traveled or where gas purchased and the car is a lot louder. Service dept blames it on weather, car breaking in or just say they don't know and no attempt to look it over. It started at the end of summer before cold started. Make sure that you buy from a dealer that cares. I should have kept my SVU - same gas mileage and no car payment.
Great Value for the Dollar!
This is one of finest compact cars on the market today. The features that this car offers are absolutely phenomenal. I initially checked out other compact cars such as the Dodge Caliber, Toyota Matrix, Pontiac Vibe, and Nissan Sentra. I have to admit that each of those cars left me desiring and seeking much more. Then I decided to check out the Kia Spectra 5 and that was the best decision I could have made. The car was everything I was looking for in a compact car. The look was sporty. The exterior quality was extremely obvious. The interior was loaded with features that even some bigger cars and SUVs didn't have. Then came the drive. I was sold and the car was mine. Thank you Kia.
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2008 Kia Spectra Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner