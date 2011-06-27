Used 2008 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews

2008 Kia Spectra5 SX Choncer , 12/21/2008 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The Spectra5 is a very fun spunky car that can't quite out-accelerate other like makes, at higher speeds it dominates. Turning and cornering is exceptional, sound system is lacking in quality, but replacing the door speakers makes a world of difference. Controls are very functional and convenient, construction is solid. After market accessories are limited, but that's to be expected with a new vehicle. Not fond of the fact that the glovebox doesn't lock. When rear seats are folded down though, all kinds of rear space. I can't say enough good things about this car. Report Abuse

Bye Bye Kia Bri , 02/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well, I owned this car for 11 months and totaled it a couple weeks ago. Overall I enjoyed the Spectra5, and it did pretty well with a rear collision at 50 mph. Pushed me into another car, so both the front and back ends got it, but neither crumpled that far. Safety-wise it did pretty good. The driver seat during the collision slid to the back and put me into a reclining position. Strange, but not a serious fault in my opinion. So, good on safety, brakes stopped me, but the Civic behind me... not so much. Report Abuse

First and Last Kia stoneattic , 03/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If you use the stereo aux with a satellite radio or charging ipod there is a very noticeable alternator whine. The dealer had it twice, now claims that's the way it's supposed to work. If you are going to have a convenience feature it should work properly. As annoying as this is the real clincher is that the parking lights will go on by themselves in the middle of the night for no reason, draining the battery. I'm not the only one with this. Search Kia forums and you will find many with the same issue. Kia claims a new BCM will fix it, but it hasn't corrected mine. Then there's the goofy shift points, but there's not enough room to list all of my complaints. Dealer is awful too. Report Abuse

Unresolved Problems Peggy , 03/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased the Spectra5 for gas mileage reasons and it was a cute car. It was great for the first 4.5 months - consistently 30 to 35mpg and the car was so quiet stopped or running. After that I get 15 to 20mpg with no changes to driving habits, route traveled or where gas purchased and the car is a lot louder. Service dept blames it on weather, car breaking in or just say they don't know and no attempt to look it over. It started at the end of summer before cold started. Make sure that you buy from a dealer that cares. I should have kept my SVU - same gas mileage and no car payment. Report Abuse