Used 2008 Kia Spectra for Sale Near Me

Car Guys - Houston / Texas

Low mileage fully loaded 4 door sedan. Got at as run and drive flood vehicle. No repairs needed to be made. Car has a lot of life left since it had very low miles. Please come by for a test drive. - Cloth Interior Surface - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Kia Spectra EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFE121685527558

Stock: 527558

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2016