Used 2004 Kia Spectra Sedan Consumer Reviews
PROBLEM FROM DAY 1
I purchased this vehicle from a Barrie Ontario dealer in Sept 2004..it had 18000 on it (I was told it was a rental car b4 I bought it)-in any case the check engine light was on from day one. The most disturbing is when you would go it would hesitate and not seem to "catch" a gear..no power-you would turn it off turn back on and it would seem to reset itself. I took it to Barrie Kia before we moved and they said "if the problem isnt occuring right then we cant see it"-I told them while it's still under 20,000 if I find its transmisison related later I wont be happy. In any case I now work at Honda (thank the lands) I have thus far replaced the alternator and battery. There are FIVE codes (all
I LIKE MY SPECTRA
I have had my new car for little over three months and I love driving it. Even with a four cl. On the open highway it handels good, I love the style. The only neg. thing I can say is the sterring when turned to sharp it screams.
Cannot Align?
When I got the car it needed an alignment, should have made them fix it then. We loved the car. We paid cash for it. Well.........I took it to get new tires and an alignment in Oct. of '07 and the alignment tech told there is no camber adjustment on the KIA so he could not align the car. WHAT? He then proceeded to tell me I had to buy an aftermarket kit and it would cost $200 to install so my car could be aligned. I thought they were just fishing for money. So I called the dealer and sure enough I had to buy an aftermarket kit. WHAT?I bought a car you can't get aligned! KIA said it adjusts, the dealer and the tech says no. Now I am stuck with a car I can never get aligned. Never buy another!
Will stay with Kia
We bought our first new car in 04. It is technically an 04 model, with an 05 body style. We loved this car so much that when my husband wanted a new one we bought an 08 manual for him. Great Gas mileage! Great starter car for a young family. The only cons are that the gas tank straps failed after 5 years, and I had to have those replaced, scary! And the interior after 8 years is failing, seat is falling apart.
Don't But a Kia
Experienced what felt like a transmission slipping problem before warranty was up - dealer test drove car with me and felt problem but wouldn't svc it without check engine light being on. Light came on finally and fun began. Murray, dealer, monkeyed with car 6 times and light kept coming back on - problem grew worse till car would stop. Had to go to Eastern Regional Office to open a case. After 6 more trips to dealer and a special kia tech having to come out to look at car (tech had to come out for other cars that Murray couldn't fix too) and replacement of wire harness ($900 part which did not correct problem), another tech FINALLY found o2 sensor problem, light off for 5 days.
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2004 Kia Spectra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner