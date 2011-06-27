Used 2002 Kia Spectra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Kia Specrta GSX
All and all this car is great for the money, the performance of this car is amazing in my eyes. Fun to drive, with its rated 125 horsepower, add a little aftermarket adjustments this car could have a great future. never had a problem for the engine. now at 109,000 miles still drives like brand new!!!!
Worst Car Ever
This car has been nothing but issues since it was purchased. It had only 60,000 miles on it which is generally ok and since it wasn't a car for commuting, the mileage wasn't a big deal. After replacing the brake lights- needed new wiring harness, the brake system, the passenger side window that decided to not roll up one day. and various "check engine" lights and sensors later, the Kia WAS working. But alas, now the driver side window fell down by itself while parked in my driveway. It's not even worth the money that's already been dumped into it so at this point, I'm hoping the broken window gives someone some incentive to steal it.
just good car period
No reason to buy $5000 more expensive Honda Civic. Spectra has just same power and feel as Civic and I felt it was even peppier and handles better. New Honda is just too boring
Not good enough
10 yr warranty? NOT!! I WAS CHARGED $1,000 FOR IT!! Want more? When I start it in the mornings, it makes weird sounds and TURNS OFF. I have to start it again! In the dealership they told me that Kia Motors knew about the failure and would fix all the cars...they never did. Headlights offer incredibly poor illumination...thanks to that, my husband crashed one night. Car design is ugly...it looks old. Too little features for the price. While accelerating, it jumps and feels weird. But the car build is very strong. One day, I crashed...nothing happened! Same thing with my husband. Cool storage spaces and interior lights. However, its not good enough.
It's a car
Slow but practical. The automatic transmission is probably one of the worst ones I've ever seen. I've had mine for almost 2 years, and it's never left me stranded, so it's more reliable than you would expect from a Kia. If you put the back seats down, it's surprisingly big inside. Interior isn't worth mentioning.
