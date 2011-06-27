Used 2018 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,741*
Total Cash Price
$14,260
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,316*
Total Cash Price
$14,545
! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,375*
Total Cash Price
$19,536
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,525*
Total Cash Price
$20,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$733
|$641
|$1,553
|$1,124
|$1,469
|$5,520
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$789
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$953
|Financing
|$767
|$617
|$456
|$286
|$103
|$2,229
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,459
|$1,285
|$1,138
|$1,022
|$8,723
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,991
|$4,697
|$5,950
|$4,962
|$5,141
|$28,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$3,812
|Maintenance
|$748
|$654
|$1,584
|$1,146
|$1,498
|$5,630
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$805
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$972
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$465
|$292
|$105
|$2,274
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,488
|$1,311
|$1,161
|$1,042
|$8,897
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,151
|$4,791
|$6,069
|$5,061
|$5,244
|$29,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$1,004
|$878
|$2,128
|$1,540
|$2,013
|$7,562
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,051
|$845
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,054
|Depreciation
|$5,232
|$1,999
|$1,760
|$1,559
|$1,400
|$11,951
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,948
|$6,435
|$8,152
|$6,798
|$7,043
|$39,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$1,034
|$904
|$2,190
|$1,585
|$2,071
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,081
|$870
|$643
|$403
|$145
|$3,143
|Depreciation
|$5,385
|$2,057
|$1,812
|$1,605
|$1,441
|$12,299
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,267
|$6,623
|$8,390
|$6,996
|$7,249
|$40,525
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Soul
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Kia Soul info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019