Used 2014 Kia Soul Wagon Consumer Reviews

2014 Kia Soul, my third Soul! fhgardner , 11/18/2013 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 82 of 83 people found this review helpful This is my third Soul, having owned 2011 and 2013 Exclaim models (just replaced the 2013 Exclaim model with a new 2016 Soul Plus, leather, power heated and ventilated seats, full glass roof, all the goodies, even heated rear seats!), and they keep getting better and better! Budgetary limitations forced me to purchase the '13 Base A/T in 2013. Have owned it for 30 months and 28,400 miles and it is a dream! No repair issues, just regular maintenance at my dealer. The redesign of the chassis/frame and the suspension system has resulted in a much quieter smoother riding car with a stiffness that is screaming "quality!". The 2016 Soul rides even better and is much quieter. Time has confirmed that my initial positive impressions of the '13 Soul were accurate, nearing the end of another pleasurable ownership period as the lease turn-in is this coming November. Time for another KIA, probably a Sportage this time!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Amazing ! doug142 , 04/27/2014 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I was looking for a second car,to save miles on my 14 Scion Tc, I already had 11,000 miles in 6 mos. I saw a commercial for 2014 Souls for $10,900. from a local dealer. I ended up paying $11,300, because I did not qualify for the military discount. I did not even drive it ! The color is amazing, Latte Brown. I had owned one of the first 10 Soul sport models in 09, so I had an idea of what to expect. Boy was I in for a shock ! When I left the dealership I was speechless. The car was so quiet and it drove so nicely. The interior was so upscale, and the features shocked me. Nice stereo, Satellite radio, power heated mirrors, p.windows, p.locks,bluetooth streaming, adj. p.steering ,nice ride.

2014 kia soul exclaim with whole shabang package Frank E , 11/13/2015 ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle on Halloween 2015. It was time to upgrade vehicles. Researched over dozen vehicles for months. Finally narrowed search to soul or scion xb. But fell in love with a white soul exclaim with whole shabang package. It was in perfect condition with 13,600 miles. Negotiated hard for 2 weeks. Finally got my price 16,998. It has been a dream to drive no negatives here at all. It's like driving a Korean Bentley lol. Only thing I warn you. If your buying a USED soul or any Kia. Make sure it's from a kia dealer and certified. Otherwise you lose the 10 yr 100,000 mile power train warranty. I bought mine from a mazda dealer. Hope to see you on the road! Update!!! Nearly 5 months of ownership. Still loving my soul !. No issues to report. Have 19119 miles now. Only minor issue is every time you start car up. Navigation always asks for permission needing 2 taps on screen to get you to use navigation or radio. Nothing serious, just little irritating lol. Still recommend this vehicle to those who want great value, space & comfort. Still Loving my Soul 23 months into it! Update, 53,100 on 9/22/18, still nothing negative to report. Update, 9/24/19 66,450 miles car is still operating like a champ. No major issues to mention. Just performing regular maintenance schedule. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So many pluses! SkinnyLinny , 05/25/2016 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had two Honda Elements, but as everyone knows, the Element is no longer made (huge mistake, Honda). Well the Kia Soul took the place of the Element. IT doesn't have the amount of room that the Element had, but it's better looking, better mileage, Quieter, handles better, turning radius is unreal, parking a breeze. The steering wheel is about the same size as our Lexus CT200H, fits like a glove. The doors open very wide and the visibility out the front window is great. Most vehicles have a small front window, not the Soul. Love the fact that I don't have to take the headrests off to have the rear seats fold. It's really nice having a 4 door hatchback (wagon). I bought the bare bones Soul with the 6 speed manual shift. It shifts very, very smooth. Clutch feels Great and the mileage is really great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability