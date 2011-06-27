  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Soul EV Wagon Consumer Reviews

First EV, as well as my first Kia

Orlando, 08/03/2018
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
Everything is great about it. Put 7000 miles on it, and everything is solid. Interior is quiet, no creaks, ventilated Seats make driving in the summer a lot more comfy. Dealer support and customer experience through Kia have also been phenomenal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See ya Later mr. loud Camaro

Russell, 03/27/2019
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
I was sitting at the light next to some kid in a V6 Camaro with aftermarket loud exhaust , it must have blown his mind when after all the noise he made leaving the light ... all he saw was the back of my Kia Soul leaving him in the dust.

