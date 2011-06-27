Used 2018 Kia Soul EV Wagon Consumer Reviews

Everything is great about it. Put 7000 miles on it, and everything is solid. Interior is quiet, no creaks, ventilated Seats make driving in the summer a lot more comfy. Dealer support and customer experience through Kia have also been phenomenal.

Russell , 03/27/2019 + 4dr Wagon (electric DD)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I was sitting at the light next to some kid in a V6 Camaro with aftermarket loud exhaust , it must have blown his mind when after all the noise he made leaving the light ... all he saw was the back of my Kia Soul leaving him in the dust.