Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul EV + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,268
|$15,104
|$17,127
|Clean
|$12,864
|$14,650
|$16,585
|Average
|$12,055
|$13,744
|$15,501
|Rough
|$11,247
|$12,837
|$14,417
Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul EV e 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,186
|$14,249
|$16,504
|Clean
|$11,815
|$13,821
|$15,982
|Average
|$11,072
|$12,966
|$14,937
|Rough
|$10,330
|$12,110
|$13,893
Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,522
|$14,367
|$16,394
|Clean
|$12,141
|$13,935
|$15,875
|Average
|$11,378
|$13,073
|$14,837
|Rough
|$10,614
|$12,210
|$13,800