Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,384$55,924$57,848
Clean$53,424$54,931$56,801
Average$51,504$52,944$54,708
Rough$49,583$50,958$52,614
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,277$58,263$60,735
Clean$55,283$57,229$59,636
Average$53,296$55,159$57,438
Rough$51,309$53,089$55,240
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,100$62,144$64,688
Clean$59,039$61,040$63,517
Average$56,917$58,833$61,176
Rough$54,795$56,625$58,835
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,749$60,774$63,295
Clean$57,712$59,695$62,149
Average$55,637$57,536$59,859
Rough$53,563$55,378$57,568
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,650$57,281$60,539
Clean$53,685$56,264$59,444
Average$51,755$54,229$57,253
Rough$49,825$52,194$55,062
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,293$69,364$71,946
Clean$66,105$68,132$70,644
Average$63,729$65,668$68,040
Rough$61,352$63,204$65,436
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,428$70,084$72,158
Clean$67,220$68,839$70,852
Average$64,803$66,350$68,241
Rough$62,387$63,861$65,630
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,336$64,368$66,898
Clean$61,236$63,225$65,688
Average$59,035$60,939$63,267
Rough$56,833$58,652$60,846
Sell my 2019 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Cadillac Escalade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $56,264 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $56,264 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $56,264 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Cadillac Escalade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Cadillac Escalade ranges from $49,825 to $60,539, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.