Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,384
|$55,924
|$57,848
|Clean
|$53,424
|$54,931
|$56,801
|Average
|$51,504
|$52,944
|$54,708
|Rough
|$49,583
|$50,958
|$52,614
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,277
|$58,263
|$60,735
|Clean
|$55,283
|$57,229
|$59,636
|Average
|$53,296
|$55,159
|$57,438
|Rough
|$51,309
|$53,089
|$55,240
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,100
|$62,144
|$64,688
|Clean
|$59,039
|$61,040
|$63,517
|Average
|$56,917
|$58,833
|$61,176
|Rough
|$54,795
|$56,625
|$58,835
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,749
|$60,774
|$63,295
|Clean
|$57,712
|$59,695
|$62,149
|Average
|$55,637
|$57,536
|$59,859
|Rough
|$53,563
|$55,378
|$57,568
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,650
|$57,281
|$60,539
|Clean
|$53,685
|$56,264
|$59,444
|Average
|$51,755
|$54,229
|$57,253
|Rough
|$49,825
|$52,194
|$55,062
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,293
|$69,364
|$71,946
|Clean
|$66,105
|$68,132
|$70,644
|Average
|$63,729
|$65,668
|$68,040
|Rough
|$61,352
|$63,204
|$65,436
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,428
|$70,084
|$72,158
|Clean
|$67,220
|$68,839
|$70,852
|Average
|$64,803
|$66,350
|$68,241
|Rough
|$62,387
|$63,861
|$65,630
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,336
|$64,368
|$66,898
|Clean
|$61,236
|$63,225
|$65,688
|Average
|$59,035
|$60,939
|$63,267
|Rough
|$56,833
|$58,652
|$60,846