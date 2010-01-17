Used 1996 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sephia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Kia Sephia LS in Black
    used

    2001 Kia Sephia LS

    98,599 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sephia searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1996 Kia Sephia

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sephia

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sephia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 4
    (60%)
  • 3
    (30%)
  • 2
    (10%)
1996 Kia Sephia LS, Manual, A/C, Powered
Driven 25,000km,148K,01/17/2010
Excellent car for a late 1990's model. 1996 received excellent reviews (looking online). This vehicle is well built, repairs are inexpensive (in Korea), the built is solid. For $320 I bought a vehicle driven 25,000km over the past 1.5 hours without a breakdown. Quality build tested on rough Korean roads intercity and highway driving. Weakness: curling dashboard, radio electronic problems, replaced drive shaft, ball joints, front brakes, master clutch cylinder, 1 front strut, 4 (new) recycled new tires ($80!). Very dependable and a little hard to get rid of really. Save money, this is a good one if mechanically maintained. Thx.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sephia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to