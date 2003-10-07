Used 1995 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sephia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Kia Sephia LS in Black
    used

    2001 Kia Sephia LS

    98,599 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sephia searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1995 Kia Sephia

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sephia

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sephia
Overall Consumer Rating
36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (67%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Nice reliable car
AP,07/10/2003
Bought the Sephia and immediately used it for around town and approx 12 - 15 long trips per year (1000+ miles roundtrip each trip). It has given us no problems other than what we consider regular maint. up north here (replaced brake pads, muffler, front struts, & battery).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sephia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to