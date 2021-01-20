  1. Home
2022 Kia Seltos

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $23,000 (estimated)
2022 Kia Seltos
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first Seltos generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Kia Seltos Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/20/2020
What is the Seltos?

Kia's lineup is an embarrassment of riches for shoppers looking for a small SUV, with the hatchback-like Soul and compact Sportage joined last year by the brand-new Kia Seltos. The Seltos combines the Soul's value-rich trim structure and modest size with the Sportage's increased versatility. Indeed, almost every Seltos comes standard with all-wheel drive — the Soul is front-wheel-drive only — at a price that lands smack-dab in the middle of its two siblings.

While it doesn't bear the Soul's distinctively funky styling, the Seltos has a rugged look of its own that helps it stand out from more pedestrian SUVs. But don't let its rough-and-tumble exterior fool you — some time behind the wheel reveals the Seltos drives like most other subcompact crossovers. Steering is light but responsive, handling is above average, and the ride is comfortable on all but the bumpiest roads.

The cabin is also fairly large and airy — a distinct advantage over rivals thanks to the Seltos' boxy shape. Not only will four adults sit comfortably, there's also plenty of cargo room for luggage and groceries. The Seltos also offers a good array of driving aids — all but the base LX model come with forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning and a driver attention monitor. Upper trims replace the standard 8-inch touchscreen with a 10.25-inch unit with crystal-clear graphics and a Bose audio system.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Kia Seltos is a ruggedly styled standout in the small SUV class. Look beneath the surface, and you'll find a comfortable cruiser that offers more passenger and cargo room than other affordable crossovers. If you're looking for a jack-of-all-trades small crossover, you'd do well to consider the Seltos. Since it was introduced just last year, we don't expect any major changes for the 2022 model. Those who are ready to buy should consider the 2021 Kia Seltos.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Seltos.

