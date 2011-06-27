2022 Kia Seltos LX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|29
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/409.2 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Torque
|132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Paint Protection Package
|+$135
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$130
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Illuminated Scuff Plate
|+$295
|Cargo Net, Floor
|+$50
|Carpeted Seatback Up Mat
|+$115
|Interior Light Kit
|+$300
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Puddle Light
|+$275
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Fog Light Kit
|+$300
|Lifestyle Hitch
|+$300
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|28.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|26.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3087 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|Length
|172.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
