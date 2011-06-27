Used 2007 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews
Don't regret the purchase but would not buy another one
I own a 2007 KIA Sedona LX. I purchased the car used in late 2009. It had 37,000 miles at time of purchase and was a good value for the money. The good points about this car: it drives smoothly, has a lot of power, is very roomy and comfortable, incredibly safe with electronic stability control, 8 airbags, ABS, and I like the look of it. The gas mileage isn't bad for city driving. I get about 20 mpg in the city. However, I've had some big issues with this car that would really make me think twice about getting another one. The transmission needed to be replaced at 88000 miles. I was stunned that the transmission died so quickly.
2007 Sedona EX
Road tested on inner city streets and on highways. Very comfortable feeling and handles very well on turns and curves. Like sitting on my couch driving through winding roads. Love everything about this model. Maybe a little too long for my garage, but other than that, an excellent overall vehicle. Also, the rear backing sensors are great, along with the child monitoring reflector mirror.
Battery dies due to factory draw
I own a 2007 Kia Sedona LX. I have had it since Nov if 2009. I m replacing my battery every six month due to the fact that the vehicle has a draw and has had since the day I bought it.. It was under warranty and I have taken it there complaining about this problem. I was told that when they test my charging system it has the normal factory draw. I took it there again and was told it is working fine and not to return. They made me feel crazy.I have been fighting this problem for 4 years. Upon talking to others with this same year they also have the same problem. KIA won't fix it, it is a factory problem. Don't buy a sedona
Wise $ spent
I compared ALL vans. It came down to the Honda and yes, the Kia. Honda if you want to lease... Kia to buy. Though I preferred the Honda, the $3k difference, bang for the buck, 10 year warranty, a better reliability rating by Consumer Reports, BEST minivan distinction in safety by the insurance institute, 5 star gov. rating, "Best Buy" by Consumers Digest and on and on from one review to the next...decision done. I did like the drive of the Honda, but I believe it's because of the name cache "Honda" vs. Kia. Getting over that, they drive near identical. The fit and finish is also on par, if not better. Common sense, value, and the safest van distinction made this an easy purchase.
Objective review of my '07 Sedona
We purchased this van used with 10,000 miles on it. We got it for a great price because the resale value of the Kia Sedona is comparatively one of the lowest of any vehicle. It is very roomy and comfortable, and drives and handles extremely well. It is perfect for long trips, and I average between 24-25 mpg on the highway. There are no mechanical issues. On the bad side, our main complaint is that the suspension sounds like creaky old bed springs when you go over a slight bump, and this is not a warranty item. The materials quality both inside and out is not on par with Japanese rivals. The dashboard is fading in some spots and the leather is showing wear spots on the passenger seat.
