Used 2002 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

Overview
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.41.1 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
leather steering wheelnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Measurements
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4709 lbs.4709 lbs.
Gross weight5895 lbs.5895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1186 lbs.1186 lbs.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silky Beige
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear White
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Misty Blue
  • Dark Emerald Green
  • Ruby Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silky Beige
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear White
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Misty Blue
  • Dark Emerald Green
Tires & Wheels
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
full wheel coversyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
LX
$18,995
EX
$20,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
