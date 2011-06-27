Used 2002 Kia Sedona Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/356.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|Instrumentation
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|Measurements
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|127.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4709 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5895 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1186 lbs.
|Length
|194.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|69.3 in.
|Wheel base
|114.6 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|Suspension
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
