Used 2016 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable value
I've had this car for 3 years now. I bought it new for $11,250. I get 30 around town and about 38 on the highway. I just replaced the back brakes and rotors at 43,000 miles otherwise I've had no issues with this car. It may very well be the best dollar for dollar car I've bought.
Sporty looking, sub compact car
I just got a 2016 rio sx and I’m more than happy with the car. The cabin is a little noisy, but it doesn’t bother me. It has pretty decent fuel economy and it handles very good. It’s a great looking car, I just complimented on how nice looking the car is a few moments ago. I’m very pleased with my purchase of this car.
Ed and Marions get away car.
We are very pleased with our new car. We really had a nice experience at cowboy kia in conroe. Our sales person was very helpful in selecting the right car.
2016 Kia Rio - Too Little, Too Much
1. The electronic odemeter/etc. is too cluttered. I prefer one place for one "output", not "multi-use", and clairity. We need a separate "boxed" odemeter display, etc. Also there is a large gear-shift "suggestion" that needs to be tamed and put in a corner of the instrument display area, and I'd also like a notification of what gear I'm in, with the shift suggestion appearing as a smaller digit with an up or down arrow. 2. Tire pressure sensors are great, but tell me the actual pressures when I ask. Also, tell me real coolant temps, not just H/C. 3. An builtin outside temp and compass above the rear-view mirror would be nice. As would making the rear-view mirror wider. 4. I like having keyed doors and trunk. 5. The radio/clock etc panel similarly needs to be much less "multi-function". Provide a little real-estate for each output (time. radio frequency) and keep it there all the time. (time always, radio state when the radio is on, etc.) You can tell I'm an opinionated interface designer. 6. The car is a bit too noisy with respect to both engine and road noise. 7. you can hear the valves tapping when standing outside by the hood. 8. The acceleration is poor. 9. The car is long enough, but too narrow, widen it by 6 inches; each front passenger gets 3 more inches. 10. put rubber fill-in "cord" around the rear window. 11. The manual transmission shifts smoothly. 12. The AC controls have a weird automatic state when temp control is set to max "blue" that overrides all the other controls, recirc, etc. - Maybe give that state a separate notch on the temp control labeled MaxAC. 13. The radio needs a bit more DX (distance tuning ability.) 14. We want cruise-control with the manual trans. car! 14. The pillars and seat headrests and small rearview mirror make blindspots for cars coming alongside; this is hard to deal with.
Still new to me
