Used 2010 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not happy with dark interior, car is too hot inside & must have window covered by sunshade. Other than that, I haven't had a brand new car for MANY years, and I love this one. I was on the bus three years before deciding to buy this car.

stinalynn , 05/18/2012

I bought this car because at the time, I had no choice. I needed a cheap car with a good warranty. Well, you get what you pay for! I had a small fender bender, hitting a car at 10 miles per hour. It resulted in a total breakage of the ball joint. My husband, an ASE certified master technician, took one look and could not believe the poor quality (he is convinced it broke first, causing the accident!) It was great on gas, but that's about it. I just got rid of the thing, for a beautiful Mazda crossover, and I've never been happier!