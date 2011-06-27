Used 2009 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great First Car Shmork , 02/07/2009 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Many reviewers complain this car isn't powerful enough, or sporty enough and the tires are too small-the list goes on; I disagree. I have never had a problem accelerating into interstate traffic or maneuvering. The interior is surprisingly spacious (huge trunk) and quite attractive with the SX enhancements. The mileage is excellent. Yes, this is no luxury vehicle and it doesn't have impressive horsepower, but if you're shopping in the subcompact market you're not likely concerned with these factors. The drive is almost sporty and the tire size hasn't been an issue. You're not dishing out extra $ for bells and whistles and you really won't miss them. I love my new KIA for drives great and small! Report Abuse

Will Never Buy Another Kia deheeren , 02/08/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2009 and today the cars second transmission failed. The car has 151,541 miles on it. The car has also had a coil pack put on each cylinder at least once. When the car was still under warranty the dealer flat-out refused to fix the actual issues with the car because the scheduled maintenance on the car wasn't up to date, yet the salesman never disclosed details about the warranty at time of purchase or provided literature about the warranty. CD player quit working at about 24 months Heater core issues at 30 months. Car needed realignment every 10,000 miles. Tire shop said it was a "Kia" thing. Lots of road noise on the freeway. Windshield always foggy. Report Abuse

Great Affordable Commuter Vehicle student05 , 07/07/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car a month ago and so far my experience with it has been great. I am a commuting college student so I was looking for something that was affordable and had good gas mileage. As far as performance goes I haven't had any problems with acceleration and it handles fairly well. The interior of the vehicle is nice looking and doesn't feel cheap. One of my favorite features is the stereo system. I had installed an aftermarket system in my previous vehicle and was thinking of doing the same with this car. After listening to it though I think I have changed my mind because it sounds great for a factory system. Also, the AUX and USB inputs are great for MP3 players. Report Abuse

I'm reviewing a Kia Rio not a Lexus LFA Brian , 09/30/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2011, so two years old with about 20k miles on it. Less than $10k. It is a plain jane except for auto, AC and a good stereo. On and off it has been in outdoor storage for a year or so at a time so it only has 40k miles now, but I have had ZERO problems with it. I wouldn't hesitate to drive it cross country. I would recommend it to anyone who needs basic transportation with good gas mileage and a small family, or anyone who lives in a city. It's easy to park and maneuver. Hey, the powertrain is still under warranty! 5/60 bumper is done but the 10/100 powertrain is still in affect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse