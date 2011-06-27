Used 2003 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great car for budget minded people
Bought new in 03 For $9888. The price was great but the car was fair. I bought it bare with no power. I thought having no power would mean no expenses, wrong I was. The door handle passengers side broke off in my wife's hand at 11k, by 35k all door handles had been replaced and at time I sold it at 144k all but drivers handle worked. Several repairs were made to this car and transmission was replaced twice, at 68k and 122k. Seats were uncomfortable and suspension was terrible and noisy
Love My Rio
I just love the way this car just fits around me, comfortable, solid performance and great gas mileage, and the looks are sleak and sporty!
The Lemon I bought ...
...at Big Red Sports and imports (Norman Oklahoma ). On the day i purchased my new car with less than 20 miles showing on the odometer. The car was new fresh new car smell looked great. I started Drive just 10 mile from the dealership home and the car broke down and would not start, I had to call the dealer and the Dealer "Big Red Sports and Imports" gave us a ride home while they towed our car back to the dealer ship. They had it a few days then gave it back apparently it was empty on gas is what the dealership said it had vapor locked due to no fuel. And i always thought dealerships that sell new cars filled the tank up.?? This car stayed in the dealer ship garage at "Big Red Sports and Imports more than it was in my garage at home." Lots of repairs fuel system repair master cylinder repair Engine replacement catalyic converter replacement and the list goes on. Finally I gave up and Traded it in. The dealership "Big Red Sports and Imports refused to acknowledge that this vehicle was a LEMON. This car cost more for repairs every month than the car payment was.
Disappointed.
I bought this car second hand from a guy who drove mostly highway. In the few months that I have owned it The hatchback has locked up several times, the driver's side door only works half the time (meaning I have to climb out the passenger seat). The car has stalled on me in mid-intersection. The engine light came on and car started to lug, had to pull over it lost all acceleration. The engine constantly revs and drops back down making it impossible to get to the speed you want easily. The back right window will not open from drivers panel. Overall I'm really unhappy with this car and regret buying it.
No more Kias
Worst Car ever once I got it I had to take in in after a few months do to the weather guard on the windows being deformed. Tires blow out so fast on this tire it's not even funny. If it weren't for the great mileage it would have no up side.
