Used 2006 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wheel alignment luigi54c , 03/18/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Ever since I took this car out of the dealership, new in 2006, it had problems pulling to the right. I took it back 3 times to the dealer and they could not fix it. At times they used the values of the 2004 model. I have taken it to other alignment shops, and the alignment problem never got good. It pulls to the right. Yesterday i was changing the oil filter and I noticed 3 shims 1/16" thick on one side of the frame. It looks like the frame is the problem, it was never straight. Report Abuse

My Ruby Red Jewel Albert Gibes , 07/27/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car replaced a Buick Century and I must say it has many better features than my GM auto did. It is roomier, much better protection for all riders, handles like a dream, and has the very best finish I've every seen on a new car. I've owned many new cars in my lifetime (I'm 75 years old) and this KIA is the best! Report Abuse

Pretty good for the price Juana , 10/22/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Nice smooth ride, very spacious interior, responsive. I am very amazed with the trunk which is enormous. Two cup holders in the back. No interchangeable cd player. Don't like scan feature in the radio, keeps scanning and never stops. Good price. Report Abuse

awwsome John , 03/09/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car, never thought that I would be this happy with a Kia. Report Abuse