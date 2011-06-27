  1. Home
Used 2006 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(65%)4(20%)3(4%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.4
46 reviews
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wheel alignment

luigi54c, 03/18/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Ever since I took this car out of the dealership, new in 2006, it had problems pulling to the right. I took it back 3 times to the dealer and they could not fix it. At times they used the values of the 2004 model. I have taken it to other alignment shops, and the alignment problem never got good. It pulls to the right. Yesterday i was changing the oil filter and I noticed 3 shims 1/16" thick on one side of the frame. It looks like the frame is the problem, it was never straight.

Report Abuse

My Ruby Red Jewel

Albert Gibes, 07/27/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car replaced a Buick Century and I must say it has many better features than my GM auto did. It is roomier, much better protection for all riders, handles like a dream, and has the very best finish I've every seen on a new car. I've owned many new cars in my lifetime (I'm 75 years old) and this KIA is the best!

Report Abuse

Pretty good for the price

Juana, 10/22/2006
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Nice smooth ride, very spacious interior, responsive. I am very amazed with the trunk which is enormous. Two cup holders in the back. No interchangeable cd player. Don't like scan feature in the radio, keeps scanning and never stops. Good price.

Report Abuse

awwsome

John, 03/09/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great car, never thought that I would be this happy with a Kia.

Report Abuse

Never getting a KIA again

never_a_kia, 05/15/2012
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

I will never own a KIA again. I had to get the AC replaced 2 months after getting it new off the lot took them 4 weeks. I have also had to replace the sun visors 3 times on each side. The visors are only replaced in the first 50K, and I am not going to pay $130.00 for the visor now. Even the dealer says they see them all the time with velcro, tape, and one person stapled them up. The computer says that I am getting 29MPG but I have NEVER gotten it that good. I keep up the maintenance and when I run the numbers while filling up I am getting 19 to 20MPG. I will not even get into how you can't set the castor and camber on the front end. If you are cutting tires you can't fix it.

Report Abuse
