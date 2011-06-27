Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 With all the Bells and Whistles
I had own a Kia Forte before and I enjoyed the car, it was the EX with four doors and it's was pretty simple and good mileage, the Kia Optima Plug In hybrid-Everything is pretty simple to use, it is alot heavier than the Forte, better gas mileage because of hybrid and plugin, the inside interior (I have the technology package) everything is good, from the sunroof, leather, the 10 speaker sound system is really good-dont believe me just go to a dealership and test out the sound, I had a after market speakers in my forte, I do miss my subwoofer extra kick but the optima sound makes it pretty good overall, smaller trunk space is little disheartening but everything else with the car is amazing, my friend has a Camry and I can definitely say this kia feels alot more luxorious and I like the handling better the one thing about the camry is that you can sit in the middle in the backseat more naturally but I don't usually have five people riding with me Update 8 months later: the biggest gripe I can find with this car is the trunk space, if you are someone who likes to use the trunk it's going to be really handicapped
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
