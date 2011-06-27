Estimated values
2018 Kia K900 Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,634
|$31,861
|$33,259
|Clean
|$29,830
|$31,027
|$32,389
|Average
|$28,220
|$29,361
|$30,648
|Rough
|$26,610
|$27,694
|$28,908
Estimated values
2018 Kia K900 Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,054
|$29,766
|$31,712
|Clean
|$27,317
|$28,987
|$30,882
|Average
|$25,843
|$27,430
|$29,222
|Rough
|$24,369
|$25,873
|$27,563
Estimated values
2018 Kia K900 Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,642
|$33,301
|$35,186
|Clean
|$30,811
|$32,430
|$34,265
|Average
|$29,148
|$30,688
|$32,424
|Rough
|$27,485
|$28,946
|$30,583