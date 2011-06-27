Estimated values
2017 Kia K900 Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,151
|$27,089
|$30,161
|Clean
|$23,330
|$26,172
|$29,139
|Average
|$21,688
|$24,338
|$27,095
|Rough
|$20,046
|$22,503
|$25,052
Estimated values
2017 Kia K900 Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,405
|$27,972
|$30,662
|Clean
|$24,541
|$27,026
|$29,623
|Average
|$22,814
|$25,132
|$27,546
|Rough
|$21,086
|$23,238
|$25,468
Estimated values
2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,405
|$25,248
|$28,220
|Clean
|$21,644
|$24,393
|$27,264
|Average
|$20,120
|$22,683
|$25,352
|Rough
|$18,597
|$20,974
|$23,440