Used 2017 Kia Forte Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive wilberto reyes , 12/31/2016 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Really nice drive and have a good pickup just need a better transmission with out high rpms

Had problems George Cox , 07/12/2018 LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful The paint on the roof was patch and faded. They offered to fix it, I had to rock the boat to get a rental. There was a lot of attitude with the managers but they agreed. The hose was loose causing the car to overheat. This car caused me inconvenience. I bought it brand new and all this occurred about 4 months. I had to lose hours at work and spend time driving it out of town to get fixed

Growing Appreciation with every mile Christopher Paul , 12/19/2018 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Kia engineers deserve kudos for achieving superb balance of power, performance, economy, low and easy maintenance and reliability. I have the hatchback turbo model. I've had this a little over a year and have 25,500 miles and it continues to drive like the day I bought it. I also tend to drive fast and love that it looks very common, that is not drawing attention and thus avoiding violation citations. I love that I can overtake cars costing 3 times more. This model is the 7 speed auto with paddle shifters. It is quiet and responsive in the manual mode. This is "sport tuned" which has a firm suspension. My last car was an infinity g35 which was also sport tuned but less jolting on bumps and road imperfections. I just changed the tires to Continental Pure Contact and what an improvement in comfort, road feel and control. I also love getting more than double mpg over the g35 and comparable real road performance. You can find faster cars and cars that deliver more mpg but you'll be hard pressed to find a car that achieves this wonderful point of balance.

Kia Forte Hatchback Jeaneen , 12/16/2017 LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this car. I'm getting about 31mpg. My biggest fear worry was driving in the snow. This is my second winter with my Kia and it handles really well. I also love the back up camera the built in navigation also Sirus radio is great. My only concern for this car is the ride is rough and seems loud going threw rain or over bumps. Other then that this car was really affordable.