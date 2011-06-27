Used 2011 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

good ride cdog77 , 02/28/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Had it for 8 months now and made 6 road trips and love the comfort and mileage. Would definitely suggest it to anyone. Report Abuse

Great Car lorri66 , 04/08/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I was not in the market for a Kia and had no intention of buying one. I had my heart set on a new Honda Civic but decided to test drive the Kia Forte to compare against the Honda. The Kia turns out to have vastly more features than the Honda including, bluetooh, Sirius radio, cruise control, internet capability to name a few. Plus the warranty on the Kia is far better than what you would normally get with a Honda. And at the dealership I went to Dick Hannah Kia in Vancouver Washington they offer you free tires for life and other services that I have never heard of with any other dealership. My salesman was very knowledgeable and seemed to really care about me. Thank you Luis. Report Abuse

Love This Car bjsafe , 07/26/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased SX model with all option packages (rearview cam, nav, sirius w/traffic, bluetooth, leather, sunroof, push-to-start, heated seats, rear spoiler) for $20K, which was my entering price point. You'd be hard pressed to find all that w/a 10 year warranty in any other car at that price. Owned for one month, put over 3000 miles on it, 1700 on a road trip, 1300 over daily 32 mile roundtrip commute. Gas mileage as advertised. As mentioned in a previous review, pictures don't do this car justice. It is a very attractive car. Incidentally, I was interested also in the Koup but found it too tight of a squeeze at 6'3". Despite issues listed below, I am totally happy with my purchase. Report Abuse

Low Priced Car--Great Value, great MPG rogern1967 , 11/30/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have logged 34k miles with no reliability issues whatsoever. I am nearly 6ft tall, 220lbs, and feel very comfortable in this smallish car. I find it notably more spacious in the footwell than both the Focus and Mazda3 I recently rented on biz trips. I am very partial to manual transmissions, and chose this car for that reason. Clutch action is very predictable, and gear changes are positive. Though this car is not exactly fast, the transmission adds great fun to driving, and I recommend a manual for all people who enjoy driving as I do. I average about 33mpg in mixed driving, 37+ on sustained freeway trips. Report Abuse