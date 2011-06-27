  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Cadenza
  4. Used 2018 Kia Cadenza
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Cadenza
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Cadenzas for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,055 - $21,525
Used Cadenza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cadenza a real deal

Jim Mulderig, 11/30/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

My current Kia ride is the 2016 Cadenza Limited model I can't say enough about the ride comfort / technology / especially the navigation (WOW) drove south visiting 10 States 8500 miles using Kia dealerships for occasional maintainence. Previously drove a Benz 350. The Cadenza is superior or as good in all areas of operation (especially service $$$) lacking only all wheel drive, but for the $20,000 price difference I don't need all wheel drive..Purchased the Cadenza last day of year 2016 saved me $10,000..Great deal... Will wait for Dec 30/31 of 2020

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best deal you can get

Gary, 10/01/2018
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Cost of car 40,000. Total discounts 12,200.00 Chiseled another 400.00 Excellent looks inside and out. Quiet interior. V6 engine 8 speed transmission. Plenty of power. The quality of this car was voted number 1 by JD Powers. Five year 60k bumper to bumper. 10 year 100k on power train. That’s the best in the industry. Any one who buys another brand is flat out foolish and is losing money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Stylish, sleek and fun to drive. Yes, it's a KIA!

Brandon H, 03/10/2019
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

One things that still blows my mind is that I can be comfortable driving the car and still have rear room for passengers! Has more leg room in front and rear then I thought it would. Although the rear seats don't fold down, it does have what they call a ski access hole. I wish it was AWD, but I know how to drive FWD in the winter months. It came with Michelin tires from factory, so that definitely helps with a good set of tires. I am leasing with intent to purchase out in the end. I love the way the car looks and performs! I love that it has a V6 engine. Overall, I am definitely impressed with how the car looks, performs and of course the quality of the vehicle. KIA definitely is on the right track.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

GREAT CAR

Jim Wright, 05/04/2019
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It the best Car I have owned and I have had a lot of them.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Dream Car!

Shennywynn Wynn, 04/14/2018
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
9 of 19 people found this review helpful

Don’t sleep on Kia’s

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cadenzas for sale

Related Used 2018 Kia Cadenza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles