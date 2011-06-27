Estimated values
2018 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,600
|$24,570
|$26,928
|Clean
|$22,099
|$24,035
|$26,310
|Average
|$21,097
|$22,966
|$25,074
|Rough
|$20,095
|$21,897
|$23,838
Estimated values
2018 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,534
|$19,370
|$21,550
|Clean
|$17,145
|$18,948
|$21,055
|Average
|$16,368
|$18,106
|$20,066
|Rough
|$15,590
|$17,263
|$19,077
Estimated values
2018 Kia Cadenza Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,012
|$22,991
|$25,354
|Clean
|$20,547
|$22,491
|$24,772
|Average
|$19,615
|$21,491
|$23,608
|Rough
|$18,683
|$20,491
|$22,444