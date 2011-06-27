Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cadenza Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,454*
Total Cash Price
$27,826
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,303*
Total Cash Price
$28,383
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,162*
Total Cash Price
$38,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cadenza Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$4,629
|Maintenance
|$243
|$462
|$2,138
|$1,134
|$1,331
|$5,308
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$796
|$407
|$500
|$1,703
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,494
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$202
|$4,350
|Depreciation
|$6,256
|$3,337
|$2,936
|$2,603
|$2,336
|$17,468
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,743
|$7,366
|$9,193
|$7,205
|$6,947
|$42,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cadenza Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,722
|Maintenance
|$248
|$471
|$2,181
|$1,157
|$1,358
|$5,414
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$812
|$415
|$510
|$1,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,526
|$1,228
|$909
|$568
|$206
|$4,437
|Depreciation
|$6,381
|$3,404
|$2,995
|$2,655
|$2,383
|$17,817
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,978
|$7,513
|$9,377
|$7,349
|$7,086
|$43,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Cadenza Sedan Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,342
|Maintenance
|$333
|$633
|$2,929
|$1,554
|$1,823
|$7,272
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,091
|$558
|$685
|$2,333
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,047
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,271
|Financing
|$2,050
|$1,649
|$1,221
|$763
|$277
|$5,960
|Depreciation
|$8,571
|$4,572
|$4,022
|$3,566
|$3,200
|$23,931
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,088
|$10,091
|$12,594
|$9,871
|$9,517
|$58,162
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Cadenza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Cadenza in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Kia Cadenza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019