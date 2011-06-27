  1. Home
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
MOPAR Premium Chrome Groupyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Gyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Seats w/Sport Mesh Insertsyes
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Uconnect 430yes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 730Nyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Uconnect 430Nyes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
18" x 7.5" 7-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3976 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.6 degrees
Maximum payload880 lbs.
Angle of departure40.6 degrees
Length164.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Copper Brown Pearl Coat
  • Baja Yellow Clear Coat
  • Tank Clear Coat
  • Sunset Orange Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
