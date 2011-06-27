  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,065
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,065
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/353.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Torque237 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,065
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,065
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,065
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4080 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.3 degrees
Maximum payload921 lbs.
Angle of departure40.4 degrees
Length163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width82.8 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, vinyl
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,065
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles