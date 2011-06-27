Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
Built Great
This is a tough workhorse. After 12 years and 140,000 miles still runs great. Starts every morning. But it is what it is... Don't buy this vehical thinking you are getting anything else but a Jeep. It is not a car! If buying make sure you get the 4.0 IL6- It makes all the difference in the world. I have had two batteries and the water pump replaced in 12 years. I cant say enough good things about Jeep.
mud monster
My jeep was the best suv i think i will ever own. I used it for off-roading and i drove it throw a mud up to the middle of the windshield and it powered right throw. It was crazy off-raod. I had Mud Kings 235/75/15 that is only 2 sizes bigger then stock. There was no lift in it. I had to replace the tranny once but i was rough on the jeep when i was off-road. Other then that it just needed basic maintance. I am sad to say that i totaled my jeep.
My adult Lego!
This is my second Yj wrangler, they are very fun to drive. Not bad on the freeway with a hard top and full doors. Very easy to take on and off. There are so much you can do to this ride to make it your own. Nothing can beat driving a wrangler with the doors off and top down on a nice sunny day!
Great all around Jeep
Looking for a dependable, strong, go- anywhere fun Jeep? This is it. I opted for the 4 cylinder because it has plenty of power with better fuel economy. Wranglers are for adventurous people who want to have fun - not for people who want a comfortable cadillac. Since the Jeep is not the most comfortable - but does what it is supposed to excellent.
Great if you realize what you're buying
I had alway wanted a Jeep and I finally bought one. First of all I love mine, but you need to realize what you are buying. These are loud and ride very stiff from the factory. I have the 4 Cylinder and like it because I get 18 - 20 around town. The downfall with the 4 is that it is not fast. I think 75 mph is pushing it on a flat surface so it is not great for going out of town in (although my daughters will drive these when they get their first car) I recommend the soft top, although loud one person can take it down and back on in under 5 minutes. The hardtop is a pain to get off and on and is a multiple person job. If you have both the hardtop is ideal for winter. Mine has been reliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW X3 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Lexus GX 460 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2016
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2017
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Acura RDX 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 NX 300
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2021 Audi Q3
- 2020 Continental
- Lexus IS 300 2021
- Ford EcoSport 2020
- 2020 BMW i3
- 2020 GLS-Class
- Volkswagen Golf 2020
- 2021 BMW X1
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Honda Pilot 2021
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- Honda HR-V 2021
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline
- Honda Fit 2020
- 2020 Honda Insight
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2021 Accord Hybrid
- 2021 Honda Clarity