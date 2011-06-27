Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Built Great Rhea1 , 12/26/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a tough workhorse. After 12 years and 140,000 miles still runs great. Starts every morning. But it is what it is... Don't buy this vehical thinking you are getting anything else but a Jeep. It is not a car! If buying make sure you get the 4.0 IL6- It makes all the difference in the world. I have had two batteries and the water pump replaced in 12 years. I cant say enough good things about Jeep. Report Abuse

mud monster scott20 , 04/18/2003 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My jeep was the best suv i think i will ever own. I used it for off-roading and i drove it throw a mud up to the middle of the windshield and it powered right throw. It was crazy off-raod. I had Mud Kings 235/75/15 that is only 2 sizes bigger then stock. There was no lift in it. I had to replace the tranny once but i was rough on the jeep when i was off-road. Other then that it just needed basic maintance. I am sad to say that i totaled my jeep. Report Abuse

My adult Lego! Famousff , 12/13/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my second Yj wrangler, they are very fun to drive. Not bad on the freeway with a hard top and full doors. Very easy to take on and off. There are so much you can do to this ride to make it your own. Nothing can beat driving a wrangler with the doors off and top down on a nice sunny day! Report Abuse

Great all around Jeep zsundsten , 01/13/2004 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Looking for a dependable, strong, go- anywhere fun Jeep? This is it. I opted for the 4 cylinder because it has plenty of power with better fuel economy. Wranglers are for adventurous people who want to have fun - not for people who want a comfortable cadillac. Since the Jeep is not the most comfortable - but does what it is supposed to excellent. Report Abuse