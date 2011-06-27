  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Wrangler
Overview
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque138 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length152.6 in.
Curb weight2936 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles