Used 2008 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews
The little Jeep That Could
I bought this car new in 2008 when they offered the lifetime warranty. I also purchased an extended lifetime warranty to cover the non powertrain components. 1st brake job at 95,000 miles. 2nd brake job at 179,000 miles. Runs great nd is a little work horse. 80 foot tree fell on house and this little jeep pulled it off the roof and down the driveway to be cut up. Gas mileage has been as high as 30 mpg in summer months on the highway but always in the 25 mpg combined unless towing. Right now the issue is who's lifetime is going to be the longest the Jeep or mine. The only complaint that I have ever had is the noise during acceleration. As far a being sluggish, I think being able to hit 90 + mph on a freeway entrance is more than acceptable. The real problem is the driver's that think you should enter at 45mph. At this writing I have185,000 + miles and does not use any between oil changes. I have used synthetic since the 1st 1000 miles.
143,143 miles to date
We purchased our Patriot new in 2008 and I have put on quite a few miles in that time. I enjoy the car. It is fun to drive, and good in snow. I have heard people complain about FWD Compasses in the snow but I have no similar complaints. I do not worry about driving in the snow at all (except for other drivers). With the electronic traction control I rarely need 4 x 4. I have even taken the Patriot off road on the beach in Corolla, NC and it performed pretty well. I that situation it benefited from being light and not getting bogged down in the sand. The adjustable seat works from my 5' 2" wife and my 6' 4" son in law.
Loving it still.... 5 years in
Bought a 2008 Jeep Patriot in August 2008. It was a daily rental return that just under 20,000 km on it. Almost 5 years later and I've had next to no problems with this vehicle besides wear parts. I got the extended warranty to 5 years / 100,000 km and the only warranty work that I needed was the fuel evap cannister that was hanging off (I probably ran over something) and there was minor work needed to be back end (sway bars and such) that was causing crunching noises when I went over bumps. Less than $600 warranty work in 5 years. I replaced the front brakes at 60 K and the back brakes (drums and all) at 95 K. 4 new tires at 60 K and I'll 4 new ones at 110K
Maybe I got the only good one?
I have read a number of negative reviews on this car. I bought mine new, in December of 2008. I have been driving it exclusively since then. I log about 25,000 miles a year. They gave me a first owner only lifetime or 1,000,000 mile warranty and I have often wondered why. This car is like the energizer bunny and I love it!
130k and going strong!
Reading some other reviews on here I felt inclined to share my story. I bought my 08 Patriot Limited through a friend who worked at Chrysler. It was an employee lessee vehicle and had just under 20k miles on it. It was my first vehicle and I wanted something 4WD as I lived in MI at the time and wanted something that could handle the snow. I feel this SUV delivers on points that a small SUV should, it handles well and gets good gas mileage(I average 22 on any day). It is not the prettiest Jeep ever made when it comes to in interior, its cheap plastic dash and instrument panels leave something to be desired, but as for the drive train it has not disappointed. Other than keeping up with the Breaks and Oil changes not much has been needed as far as maintenance on my Jeep. I did front breaks at 60k and then did all 4 breaks and rotors at 105k. At around 90k I heard some clunking in the front end and my neighbor was a mechanic at a dealer who said that the Lower control Arm/Ball Joints tend to wear in the Patriot and I should have it looked at. I did, and he was correct, they were wearing and needed to be replaced, my mechanic (not a dealer) quoted me ~$750 to do it, I decided to give it a shot myself and finished both sides in a few hours after getting the parts at Advanced. Other than the listed items above my Jeep Patriot has been everything I wanted from a first Jeep. The old adage is true, you get what you pay for, this is a lower cost Jeep when it comes to the Jeep family so they kept costs low on some luxury feature, but kept the money in the critical components. It handles GREAT in the snow and I recently moved from Michigan to Texas and had to pull 5x8 trailer for the first time, and other than killing the gas mileage it got the job done without any issues (and she was at 120K at the time). I would buy this car again if I needed another good running, affordable, 4wd, small SUV for my daily life. My next one will most likely be a Grand Cherokee (unless Ford brings back the Bronco...)
