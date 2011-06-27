Used 2008 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

The little Jeep That Could RWFORD , 09/12/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 53 of 54 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2008 when they offered the lifetime warranty. I also purchased an extended lifetime warranty to cover the non powertrain components. 1st brake job at 95,000 miles. 2nd brake job at 179,000 miles. Runs great nd is a little work horse. 80 foot tree fell on house and this little jeep pulled it off the roof and down the driveway to be cut up. Gas mileage has been as high as 30 mpg in summer months on the highway but always in the 25 mpg combined unless towing. Right now the issue is who's lifetime is going to be the longest the Jeep or mine. The only complaint that I have ever had is the noise during acceleration. As far a being sluggish, I think being able to hit 90 + mph on a freeway entrance is more than acceptable. The real problem is the driver's that think you should enter at 45mph. At this writing I have185,000 + miles and does not use any between oil changes. I have used synthetic since the 1st 1000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We purchased our Patriot new in 2008 and I have put on quite a few miles in that time. I enjoy the car. It is fun to drive, and good in snow. I have heard people complain about FWD Compasses in the snow but I have no similar complaints. I do not worry about driving in the snow at all (except for other drivers). With the electronic traction control I rarely need 4 x 4. I have even taken the Patriot off road on the beach in Corolla, NC and it performed pretty well. I that situation it benefited from being light and not getting bogged down in the sand. The adjustable seat works from my 5' 2" wife and my 6' 4" son in law.

Bought a 2008 Jeep Patriot in August 2008. It was a daily rental return that just under 20,000 km on it. Almost 5 years later and I've had next to no problems with this vehicle besides wear parts. I got the extended warranty to 5 years / 100,000 km and the only warranty work that I needed was the fuel evap cannister that was hanging off (I probably ran over something) and there was minor work needed to be back end (sway bars and such) that was causing crunching noises when I went over bumps. Less than $600 warranty work in 5 years. I replaced the front brakes at 60 K and the back brakes (drums and all) at 95 K. 4 new tires at 60 K and I'll 4 new ones at 110K

I have read a number of negative reviews on this car. I bought mine new, in December of 2008. I have been driving it exclusively since then. I log about 25,000 miles a year. They gave me a first owner only lifetime or 1,000,000 mile warranty and I have often wondered why. This car is like the energizer bunny and I love it!