Used 2010 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Liberty
4.2
48 reviews
List Price Range
$5,295 - $10,449
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Jeep Fan

jeep51, 04/30/2013
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

This is truly an SUV! Second Jeep Liberty in my home. First one a 2002 Liberty Sport still running great after 205k miles. Reliable, fun to drive and pretty. Original paint great, no rust. Is a quality SUV.

Luvin it!

Anonymous, 08/17/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

So over the past 4 years we've purchased 2 used Jeep Liberty's for our kids; my turn now! I really like how they handle, especially in the snow. I did a little research and traded in my 2007 Honda Fit for a 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport. The seat is extremely comfortable, the ride is great. The acceleration and gas mileage is meh, but I knew that beforehand. My husband drives a Suburban, which is an awesome vehicle in it's own right, but I wanted something a little smaller and easier to park. I drive to Northern Michigan on a regular basis and I've already driven it twice. Great vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Edmonds verse me

onefofun, 02/12/2011
44 of 45 people found this review helpful

I have owned the 2010 Jeep Liberty for about 8 months and have found the negative press given to this vehicle to be just subjective preferences. The first knock by professionals is the power...well this Jeep has plenty of power and in fact is very zippy and torquey at low end. It gets up and scoots off the line but does lose some punch at 50 and above....but what is the speed limit? This Jeeps power is more than enough. The handling? love it! It is stable on the highway, fun to drive in town and has answered every task I have given it off road including 15 inches of snow mud combo and very rugged terrain. The interior cleans up well and while not fancy remember..its a Jeep.

Cheap Jeep

Larry Maddox, 07/13/2015
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
36 of 37 people found this review helpful

This was the first Jeep I have ever owned. This Jeep doesn't have all the electronic stuff and I am ok with that. I am looking at the dependability of this vehicle before I upgrade. I am amazed at how quite this Jeep is on the highway. My Cadillac CTS isn't that quite. This Jeep has great suspension and drives like a dream. Having to let go of my Chevy Colorado which I bought brand new in 2007 wasn't as difficult as I thought it would be. This Jeep surpasses my expectations and I will not hesitate to get another one down the road.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
So far so good

Laura, 11/04/2010
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a Chrysler PT Cruiser. Living in the upper Midwest I want a 4WD, taller truck-based SUV. My cruiser was just getting beat up during winter because it sits low. So far I enjoy the Liberty. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Cons-I live in a pretty windy area and compared to my cruiser or other vehicles I have driven, I notice the wind noise is rather loud when all windows are closed. I have to turn the radio up pretty high, just for me personally the outside noise can be a bit annoying.

