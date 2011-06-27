Used 2008 Jeep Liberty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|yes
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|yes
|descent control
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.0/429.0 mi.
|312.0/429.0 mi.
|292.5/409.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|368 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.4 in.
|48.4 in.
|48.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|64.2 cu.ft.
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4198 lbs.
|3980 lbs.
|4278 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|5600 lbs.
|5675 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.5 cu.ft.
|31.5 cu.ft.
|31.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.40 cd.
|.40 cd.
|.40 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.7 degrees
|29.0 degrees
|28.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1150 lbs.
|1150 lbs.
|1150 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|30.3 degrees
|30.3 degrees
|29.7 degrees
|Length
|176.9 in.
|176.9 in.
|176.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|7.4 in.
|7.4 in.
|Wheel base
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Height
|no
|no
|71.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|P225/75R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/65R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
