Used 2008 Jeep Liberty Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,700
Starting MSRP
$21,090
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181917
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
part time 4WDyesnoyes
descent controlnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.312.0/429.0 mi.292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG181917
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
368 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
cruise controlnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
fold flat passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.48.4 in.48.4 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.64.2 cu.ft.64.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4198 lbs.3980 lbs.4278 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.5600 lbs.5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd..40 cd..40 cd.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees29.0 degrees28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.1150 lbs.1150 lbs.
Angle of departure30.3 degrees30.3 degrees29.7 degrees
Length176.9 in.176.9 in.176.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Heightnono71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesno
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/65R17 tiresnonoyes
Alloy spare wheelnonoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
