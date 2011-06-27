Used 2007 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Like My Jeep Etown , 11/18/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Intentions was not to buy the Jeep as a matter of fact, I say it on the show room floor like the color and the options so decided to buy. My wife looks straight ahead when she drives and because of that hits about every pot hole. The ruggedness of the vehicle is a plus. The first year took a 2000 mile trip and got right around 25.1 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 mile and rotate the tires every 5000. Got all five tires filled with nitrogen and it helps. Last year we went to Ocean City Maryland roughly 1200 miles and got 23- 24 mpg. Bought seat covers when we got it so no problem with stains. Also no problems with the windows. One door you can hear air when highway driving. Report Abuse

IMO Best Compact 4x4 on the market jbusc , 05/01/2012 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This is my third Liberty Limited all equipped with the 3.7 V6, automatic transmission and select-trac 4WD system. This Liberty is also equipped with factory navigation and a 6 disc CD changer. In my opinion the Liberty at least the 2002-2007 models are the most rugged compact SUVs available. Mine gets reasonable mpg's - 18+ overall and low to mid 20's highway. Much better than any of my Wranglers did. I find it very comfortable, and it meets my needs of a growing family perfectly. I find the styling attractive both inside and out. I love the heated leather seats and thoughtful touches such as the rear grocery bag hooks.

My second Jeep rich mercer , 11/25/2006 62 of 67 people found this review helpful I love it so much, I bought a second one and will buy a third because it meets the needs of my family living on a mountain. Handles tight hilly roads even in the sleet & snow. Roomy enough inside for my large frame. Covered expandable cargo area carries stuff from mulch to the larger unexpected garage sale treasure. My wife bought one too.

Will she make a million? Ken D. , 07/22/2018 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this Liberty new with 30 miles on it. It just rolled 206000. I hope to get to a million. It has been the daily driver for one or the other of us for the last 11 years. It is also the road trip vehicle. Oil changes on time, all fluid changes on schedule. Only major mechanical issue was the AC compressor went out a couple years ago. Only major cosmetic issue was front driver's leather seat split open. It has run 87 octane straight gas as much as possible, no corn juice if it can be avoided. I try to run premium if a I towing. I have used this vehicle to dolly each of my kids cars multiple times. One time was about 350 miles. The only other goofy thing is a phantom electrical issue, once in a while a 15A fuse blows and takes out the radio, key fob remotes and a couple other things. It has happened 3 times over the first 11 years. I wish Jeep still made these. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability