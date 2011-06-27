Used 2003 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews
2003 Jeep Liberty Sport 3.7 4x4
I have had this Jeep for over a year and traded up from older jeep Cherokee. replaced tires, battery and switch to AC in dash. Usual maint. costs. The only bad thing is the Gas MPG, but it is an SUV four wheel drive and that is why I got it. Wife has Toyota which gets around 38 MPG so makes up for my Jeep. I did research on this vehicle before I got it with history and previous repairs. Got great deal on it last year. No tow package but can get one installed for around 150.00. Fun to drive in summer and winter. Hate to fill it up but love the reliability and will have it paid of in about another year and a half. Wife drives it too sometimes.
Straight Review
Jeep liberty 2003 V6 3.7L 4x4 This is an AMAZING vehicle! Ive read so many bad reviews on this and I have never had any problems with ine AT ALL! I have driven a wide variety of vehicles From Hyndaui accent to a Dodge Ram and this has to be my favortie! All these people ho say they have to replace their brakes every 4000 miles are full of crap! How many times do they slam on their brakes bc they werent paying attention to the car infront of them? Alot Im willing to bet on that.
I Love this Jeep! Very pleased
I purchased this Jeep new in 2003 and it's still going strong. I have not had to make any major repairs, just regular maintaince on it as anyone should. Gas mileage could be better, but it's a Jeep SUV. I have never had a problem in any kind of weather, accept in a tornado once that blew the left front fender off. It doesn't cost an arm and a leg to maintain, as foreigns do. I have 138,000 miles on it. I put a great set of tires on it three times, replaced the struts etc, but that's normal for what I do with it. I have been on so many off road trails in Colorado and in the Smokey Mountains that it crazy. I trust my Jeep and it's been really good to me all these years. It's a keeper!
Suprising
I can't believe my jeep has 180K and still runs like new. I have not had one single mechanical issue with it. Oil changes faithfully every 5K, occasional engine tune up and some new brakes 50K back is all I've ever done for maintenance. Am I just lucky or is this actually a decently made US vehicle?
My Experience
I have owned my Jeep since 2008 with no major issues. I did have the ball joints replaced on the recall. I also had an issue with the locking mechanism on the back hatch. In my opinion this Jeep runs great and is comfortable. I take this vehicle to work daily for a short commute and have also taken it on long trips. I LOVE my jeep!!
Sponsored cars related to the Liberty
Related Used 2003 Jeep Liberty SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus IS 300 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 X6
- 2021 Nissan Kicks News
- Nissan Kicks 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2021 Volvo S60
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2020 Discovery
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Edge
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport