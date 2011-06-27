  1. Home
Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Grand Wagoneer
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

91 Grand Wag

mattmopar, 08/08/2007
4dr SUV 4WD
Mine has 215K on it. I take it offroading. Other than a few small problems electrically it has been perfect. Motor has started toburn about a quart of oil every 3,000 miles.

Better then the new suvs

Woody fan, 10/18/2002
4dr SUV 4WD
Anyone who pays for the new Grand Cherokee is an idiot. You can get a Grand Wagoneer and restore it to it's classic state , and it beats the Grand Cherokee in almost every category. Check out compare the specs. Not to mention you won't look like every other car out there- you will actually have a car with some classic styling. "woody's" are the best suv out there. You just have to find them with no rust.

Cut n Dry

CP, 05/17/2002
4dr SUV 4WD
4x4 rocks, guzzles fuel,easy to work on, strong V8, classic American 4x4!

Woody wagon in a rising sun country.

Wagoneer samurai , 02/04/2004
4dr SUV 4WD
Want to show respect to first people who put WOOD on side of cars. Don't need no turbo charged engine,the drive feel of this good old 360 V8 relieves me from any kind of stress in usual daylife. This 3AT system wont let you know when it shift up.Very useful foldable and detachable rear seat. Could carry 6 people. Early American style interior and switches. Lovable.

Mellow Yellow

Cameron V, 07/13/2004
4dr SUV 4WD
In June 2000,I purcashed this Grand Wagoneer. I had seen them before, even in movies (What About Bob? with Bill Murray) and fell in love with the car. But I was waiting until I saw my color: malibu yellow, it was called. It had a terra cotta interior, all leather. I loved it. I already had 5 cars and a trailer. But not an SUV. I think this is the perfect SUV. I wish they still made them like this; and boy can this baby haul! I installed a trailer hitch to pull my Airstream and never had a problem! I love this car! And plus, its the last edition. Very collectible.

