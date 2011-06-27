  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Five new exterior colors and one new interior color debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

91 Grand Wag
mattmopar,08/08/2007
Mine has 215K on it. I take it offroading. Other than a few small problems electrically it has been perfect. Motor has started toburn about a quart of oil every 3,000 miles.
Better then the new suvs
Woody fan,10/18/2002
Anyone who pays for the new Grand Cherokee is an idiot. You can get a Grand Wagoneer and restore it to it's classic state , and it beats the Grand Cherokee in almost every category. Check out compare the specs. Not to mention you won't look like every other car out there- you will actually have a car with some classic styling. "woody's" are the best suv out there. You just have to find them with no rust.
Cut n Dry
CP,05/17/2002
4x4 rocks, guzzles fuel,easy to work on, strong V8, classic American 4x4!
Woody wagon in a rising sun country.
Wagoneer samurai ,02/04/2004
Want to show respect to first people who put WOOD on side of cars. Don't need no turbo charged engine,the drive feel of this good old 360 V8 relieves me from any kind of stress in usual daylife. This 3AT system wont let you know when it shift up.Very useful foldable and detachable rear seat. Could carry 6 people. Early American style interior and switches. Lovable.
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overview

The Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is offered in the following submodels: Grand Wagoneer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

