Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Wagoneer searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating45 Reviews
Report abuse
mattmopar,08/08/2007
Mine has 215K on it. I take it offroading. Other than a few small problems electrically it has been perfect. Motor has started toburn about a quart of oil every 3,000 miles.