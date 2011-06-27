  1. Home
Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Grand Wagoneer
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Run Forrest Run......

Forrest, 01/26/2009
4dr SUV 4WD
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA

The car to ride in forever

TAKESHI MATSUHARA, 12/03/2002
4dr SUV 4WD
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Exterior Design is completed. Although ground clearance is high, it is easy to ride on. Exhausted sound is beatiful.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

falconbrother, 01/12/2004
4dr SUV 4WD
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When I owned this tank I loved it. It was a fantastic 4X4. It rode great on pavement and off road. It also drank gas. This SUV is first rate in comfort and capability. It was a bit quirky and had regular minor repairs performed. Otherwise it was a best buy for me.

She's my baby

Tobygene, 03/26/2003
4dr SUV 4WD
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

There are a few problems with her but if you want the grandfather of SUVs shes the one for you. It is like driving while sitting on a couch. I love it.

My Grand Wagoneer

Lot_Aviator, 10/31/2007
4dr SUV 4WD
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bouhgt my wagon 3 years ago, and have done as much regulat maintenance as I could afford, but even during the times i was unable to, it ran like a dream. I am the 3rd owner and the body does have cancer but mechanically she is sound, It is an awsome vehicle to drive and a dream to work on. As far as i have found there is very little work that i cannot do. I do and would buy another one if the chance arose.

