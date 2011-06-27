1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,741
Used Grand Wagoneer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear seats get three-point seatbelts.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Forrest,01/26/2009
People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA
TAKESHI MATSUHARA,12/03/2002
Exterior Design is completed. Although ground clearance is high, it is easy to ride on. Exhausted sound is beatiful.
falconbrother,01/12/2004
When I owned this tank I loved it. It was a fantastic 4X4. It rode great on pavement and off road. It also drank gas. This SUV is first rate in comfort and capability. It was a bit quirky and had regular minor repairs performed. Otherwise it was a best buy for me.
Tobygene,03/26/2003
There are a few problems with her but if you want the grandfather of SUVs shes the one for you. It is like driving while sitting on a couch. I love it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer features & specs
MPG
10 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Wagoneer
Related Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019