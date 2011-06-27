  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear seats get three-point seatbelts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Run Forrest Run......
Forrest,01/26/2009
People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA
The car to ride in forever
TAKESHI MATSUHARA,12/03/2002
Exterior Design is completed. Although ground clearance is high, it is easy to ride on. Exhausted sound is beatiful.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
falconbrother,01/12/2004
When I owned this tank I loved it. It was a fantastic 4X4. It rode great on pavement and off road. It also drank gas. This SUV is first rate in comfort and capability. It was a bit quirky and had regular minor repairs performed. Otherwise it was a best buy for me.
She's my baby
Tobygene,03/26/2003
There are a few problems with her but if you want the grandfather of SUVs shes the one for you. It is like driving while sitting on a couch. I love it.
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overview

The Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is offered in the following submodels: Grand Wagoneer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

