Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Wagoneer searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
Forrest,01/26/2009
People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA