Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for Sale Near Me

People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA

