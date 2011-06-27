Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Consumer Reviews

Run Forrest Run...... Forrest , 01/26/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA Report Abuse

The car to ride in forever TAKESHI MATSUHARA , 12/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Exterior Design is completed. Although ground clearance is high, it is easy to ride on. Exhausted sound is beatiful.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer falconbrother , 01/12/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I owned this tank I loved it. It was a fantastic 4X4. It rode great on pavement and off road. It also drank gas. This SUV is first rate in comfort and capability. It was a bit quirky and had regular minor repairs performed. Otherwise it was a best buy for me.

She's my baby Tobygene , 03/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful There are a few problems with her but if you want the grandfather of SUVs shes the one for you. It is like driving while sitting on a couch. I love it.