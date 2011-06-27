Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Consumer Reviews
Run Forrest Run......
People Either Get A Woody, or They Just Don't Get A Woody... we live in a very "upper crusty area" and they just don't get our woody,named Forrest. Our tag says, WELIKIT. This thing take me back, my 7 year old loves it and my wife looks for excuses to drive it, and she has a brand new Volvo in the garage. You don't buy a GW, you adopt one. If you can find one is drivable shape for under 2500, be prepared to pay lots to keep it running. We call it Forrest because it runs, and runs.. and when it don't wanna run we all yell.. run forrest run... BA
The car to ride in forever
Exterior Design is completed. Although ground clearance is high, it is easy to ride on. Exhausted sound is beatiful.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
When I owned this tank I loved it. It was a fantastic 4X4. It rode great on pavement and off road. It also drank gas. This SUV is first rate in comfort and capability. It was a bit quirky and had regular minor repairs performed. Otherwise it was a best buy for me.
She's my baby
There are a few problems with her but if you want the grandfather of SUVs shes the one for you. It is like driving while sitting on a couch. I love it.
My Grand Wagoneer
I bouhgt my wagon 3 years ago, and have done as much regulat maintenance as I could afford, but even during the times i was unable to, it ran like a dream. I am the 3rd owner and the body does have cancer but mechanically she is sound, It is an awsome vehicle to drive and a dream to work on. As far as i have found there is very little work that i cannot do. I do and would buy another one if the chance arose.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Wagoneer
Related Used 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner